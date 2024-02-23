A-level results: S’pore students achieve record pass rate of 93.9%, highest since 2006

SINGAPORE - Ms Shannon Chong was having a mathematics class in Jurong Pioneer Junior College when her mother called and told her that her older sister had died.

“I didn’t have time to process my grief, because I was just in disbelief,” she said. Her sister Sherwin, 21, was one of three Singaporeans killed in a camper van crash in New Zealand in April 2023. They were all National University of Singapore undergraduates.

Following that devastating phone call, Ms Chong took a three-week-long break from school to help her distraught parents with administrative matters, including liaising with the authorities and managing her sister’s funeral arrangements.

“I believed that this was the only thing I could do for my parents at that point in time to support and comfort them,” she said.

“All the administrative matters I had to handle, as well as preparing for my A levels, distracted me from confronting my feelings,” said Ms Chong, who was speaking to The Straits Times on Feb 23, ahead of collecting her A-level results.