Top-seeded Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder win play-off openers

NEW YORK – The top-seeded Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder proved on May 7 that they deserved to be where they are with convincing victories in their opening National Basketball Association semi-final play-off series.

Boston, who led the Eastern Conference and also the league all season, laid down a marker with a 120-95 rout of the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, were made to work harder by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks before finally pulling clear to seal a 117-95 home victory in the West.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 32 points while Derrick White added 25, including seven three-pointers, in an emphatic win for the Celtics, who are chasing a record 18th NBA championship.

The team were in complete control for most of the game, holding a double-digit lead through the second half to close out an emphatic home win.

Jayson Tatum added 18 points but had an off-night shooting-wise, making just seven-of-19 from the field.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for Cleveland with 33 points, with Evan Mobley adding 17 and Darius Garland 14.

Brown said the Celtics’ defence had laid the foundation for the win.

“It starts with defence, we wanted to set the tone on defence and we kept them under 100 (points),” he said.

“We feel like we’ve got an answer for everything so we just play the game the right way, and see what they want to take away and then we play after that.”

Boston got off to a flying start, jumping out to an early 12-2 first-quarter lead before a Cleveland rally saw them edge ahead 23-21 after Mitchell’s running three-pointer.

But the Celtics responded swiftly, reclaiming the lead immediately and never allowing the Cavaliers to get their noses in front thereafter.

After taking a 10-point lead into half-time, Boston kept the pressure up in the second half, stretching out to a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter as they romped to a comfortable win.

Game 2 takes place in Boston again on May 9.

On his own performance, Brown added: “I had it rolling tonight. You just want to come out and make the right plays, make the right reads. That’s all it is.”

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder and the Mavericks fought a nip-and-tuck duel before the No. 1 seeds pulled away decisively in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by nine points at half-time, Dallas rallied in the third quarter to get within one point at 66-65.

But the youthful Thunder line-up began to find their range, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 10 points in the third quarter to help his team build a 10-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter.