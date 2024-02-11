Stephen Curry’s game-winner lifts Warriors over Suns, Mavs silence Thunder

It was just one more signature moment for Curry, a four-time champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player with the Warriors, who are struggling this season to maintain their status as Western Conference contenders.

Devin Booker scored 32 points to lead the Suns, with his turnaround jump shot with 35.6 seconds left to play giving Phoenix a 112-110 lead. Former Warrior Kevin Durant added 24 but on the Suns’ last-gasp inbounds play he couldn’t get a shot up.

There was also the drama on the side involving Green and Nurkic.

Green was suspended for 12 games after taking a swing at Suns centre Nurkic’s head in December. He had previously been suspended for five games in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

The pair exchanged words after just four minutes of the first quarter after a foul was called on Green. Nurkic taunted Green with a “too small” gesture in the third quarter and the latter did the same two minutes later after scoring on the Bosnian.

Green’s return from what had initially been an indefinite suspension involved counselling and convincing the NBA that he had learned to regulate his behaviour.

Not that Nurkic is convinced. He said: “It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything. Just a matter of time. He’s going to hit somebody else again.

“Take back everything I said. He don’t deserve a chance.”

Green responded, saying: “I thought I was great tonight. He tried to get in my head, and it didn’t work. If he wants me to walk around quiet like him, I’m never going to do that.

“Quiet guys don’t win. He can keep rocking with that same horse that he rode in on. He can ride his ass right out of here on that same horse. It’s not working.”

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks, fuelled by 32 points from Luka Doncic and 25 from Kyrie Irving, routed the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder 146-111, notching a fourth straight victory to match their longest winning streak of the NBA season.