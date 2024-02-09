NBA’s Lakers unveil Kobe Bryant statue, then fall to Nuggets

NEW YORK – Jamal Murray sparked the Denver Nuggets in the final minutes to a 114-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb 8, after the Lakers unveiled a statue in tribute to the late National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant.

Murray had 29 points and a game-high 11 assists with seven rebounds, while Nikola Jokic contributed 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and Michael Porter Jr added 27 points to lead the Nuggets, who share the Western Conference lead with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 36-16.

The Lakers erased a 15-point deficit down the stretch but the defending NBA champions closed with a 10-2 run to collect their seventh triumph in a row in games against the Lakers.

“They fought the whole way and it took us staying disciplined for 48 minutes,” Murray said. “It was a good team win.”

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, played for the Lakers from 1996 till 2016 before he died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

The 5.79m bronze statue, weighing 1.8 tonnes, shows superstar guard Bryant in his No. 8 Lakers jersey with his right index finger raised in the air.

On the pose, Bryant’s widow Vanessa said: “For the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s**t.”

For Rob Pelinka, the vice-president of basketball operations and general manager of the Lakers and Bryant’s long-time friend, it had a different meaning.

“Today I was just kind of struck with him pointing up to the heavens and just knowing that he and Gigi are in a good place,” he said in reference to Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. “The pose took on some different meaning there for me.”

The monument stands outside the Lakers home arena, where Bryant delivered many of his greatest performances.

“This statue may look like Kobe, but really, it’s what excellence looks like,” said Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, praising Bryant’s “timeless” greatness.

The Lakers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped, wore “Black Mamba” jerseys in tribute to Bryant but couldn’t complete a fightback.