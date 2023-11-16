Short-handed Boston Celtics down Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard sparks Milwaukee Bucks

PHILADELPHIA – The Boston Celtics shrugged off the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers and claim top spot in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum led the Boston scoring with 29 points while Derrick White weighed in with 27 to give the Celtics a 117-107 victory on the road in Philadelphia.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) win saw Boston move into first place in the Eastern Conference standings at 9-2, with the Sixers falling to 8-3 in second.

“Top to bottom we’ve got a lot of guys who can do a lot of good things,” said White, who scored 14 fourth-quarter points to shepherd the Celtics to victory.

“I’ve been pretty bad the past couple of games... so I just wanted to go out there and compete and do what I do and that is to make some shots.”

White was praised by Joe Mazzulla for stepping up for the team.

“With the match-ups that we had, his efficiency was sky high. And when we can get him into those pick-and-rolls with his right hand, it’s a good effective play for us,” the Boston coach said.

“He’s one of those guys who just shows up and makes the big play.”

An entertaining clash at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Centre saw the lead change hands 11 times, with Boston sprinting into a 17-point lead early in the second quarter.

The Sixers responded to finish the first half strongly, however, taking a 58-57 lead into the break.

But Boston hit back in the third period to outscore Philly 26-17 to take what turned out to be a decisive eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“The physicality on the ball, we were not able to get into things as crisply as we would like to,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “It’s not always easy coming off a back-to-back like that and it took us a minute to get into the game. I think that we gave up some easy offence and dug ourselves a hole.”

In other games on Wednesday, Damian Lillard dropped 37 points with 13 assists and four rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on the road.