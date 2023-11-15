Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Clippers, Warriors and Wolves brawl

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets, with all their National Basketball Association (NBA) championship-winning experience last season, knew exactly how to stop opponents from bouncing back.

On Tuesday, Nikola Jokic scored 32 points as the Nuggets preserved their unbeaten home record to send the “aggressive” Los Angeles Clippers spinning to a sixth straight defeat in the NBA’s in-season tournament.

A roller-coaster Western Conference Group B battle in Denver saw the NBA champions overturn a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to close out a 111-108 victory.

“They’d lost five in a row so we knew they were going to play really aggressive,” said Jokic, who also had 16 rebounds and nine assists.

“But we were undefeated at home this season and we wanted to keep it like that.”

The Serb was given scoring support from Aaron Gordon with 20 points while Reggie Jackson added 18.

The defeat was another bitter blow for the Clippers, who have now lost five games in a row since clinching the blockbuster signing of James Harden in October.

Los Angeles looked to be poised to snap their six-game losing streak after a magnificent performance from Paul George, who finished with 35 points while Harden added 21.

Yet the battle-hardened savvy of Denver proved the difference down the stretch, with the Nuggets outscoring the Clippers 19-9 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to snatch victory.

Harden, meanwhile, called for patience as he gets back to his best.

“I kept reiterating, I didn’t have a training camp or a pre-season, so kind of learning on the fly,” he said.

“Also getting myself into James Harden shape. Tonight was definitely another step in the right direction and i have just got to keep improving.”

In San Francisco, a fiery clash between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves ended in a 104-101 victory for the visitors, who overturned a 12-point third-quarter deficit to snatch victory.

The result was overshadowed by a spectacular melee in the first quarter which saw Golden State stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green ejected along with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels.

Thompson was given his marching orders after a tangle with McDaniels in centre court that ended with the Warriors player’s shirt ripped.

Green was ejected for his part in the scuffle when he dragged away the Wolves’ French star Rudy Gobert in a headlock.