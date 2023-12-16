San Antonio Spurs halt slide in Wembanyama-James clash, Pistons skid goes on

LOS ANGELES – French sensation Victor Wembanyama simply wanted to win, as he came out on top in his first tussle with LeBron James on Dec 15 as the San Antonio Spurs snapped their 18-game losing streak with a 129-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two days after falling to the Lakers in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game that James sat out because of a calf issue, the Spurs halted the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points for San Antonio and seven Spurs players – including Wembanyama – scored in double figures.

No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama, whose arrival in the league has been compared to that of James 20 years ago, scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds with five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

It was the 19-year-old rookie’s fifth game this season with multiple blocks and multiple steals.

“This is what I’m addicted to, winning, this is what I love,” said Wembanyama, who credited Vassell’s 12-of-19 shooting with keeping the Lakers at bay.

“Everything went in,” he added of his teammate’s big night. “I think if he didn’t make those shots they would have had more runs, but by himself he kept the lead for us.”

James, the four-time NBA champion who will turn 39 on Dec 30, scored 23 points with seven rebounds and 14 assists.

But without Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish, the Lakers trailed from start to finish.

James impressed with an early steal and dunk, but the Spurs led by as many as 25 in the first half and for once were able to make the lead stand up.

Los Angeles cut the deficit to four points shortly before half-time with a run that included James’ high-arching three-pointer over the towering Wembanyama.

But the Spurs kept the pressure on after the break, outscoring the Lakers 29-25 in the third period to take a 98-87 lead into the final quarter.

The Lakers pulled their starters midway through the fourth and the young Spurs team were able to celebrate their first victory since a Nov 2 triumph over Phoenix.