Nikola Jokic triple as Nuggets stay perfect, Stephen Curry shines in Warriors win

LOS ANGELES – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone compared his All-Star centre Nikola Jokic to National Basketball Association great LeBron James after he bagged the 107th triple-double of his career on Monday.

It helped the Nuggets extend their unbeaten start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in another dominant performance by the reigning NBA champions, who made it four wins out of four after leading virtually from start to finish.

Denver led by 10 points after the first quarter and were always in control thereafter, stretching their advantage to 17 points at one stage in the third quarter.

Jokic’s latest triple-double leaves him tied with LeBron James and Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triples in NBA history.

Said Malone: “It speaks to his greatness, it speaks to his consistency, night in and night out playing the game at an extremely high level.

“The one thing you can compare LeBron and Nikola with is the ability to make everyone around them better. That is the definition of greatness.”

The 28-year-old Serb received scoring support from Aaron Gordon, who posted 21 points with seven rebounds while Jamal Murray added 18 points – including a trio of three-pointers – in a comfortable win for Denver.

Said Murray: “I’m not gonna lie, those back-to-back, those travel days, those are tough, but we’ve just got to win.

“However, we get it. Everything’s better when you when win. My body feels a lot better when we win and film is a lot more fun to watch when we win.”

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, Walker Kessler scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Talen Horton-Tucker put up 16 points, John Collins chipped in with 15 points and Collin Sexton had 12 for Utah. The Jazz took their third loss in four games.