Philadelphia 76ers down Raptors on Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto

TORONTO – Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 34 points in the second quarter as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-107 on Saturday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 34 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks to help make new coach Nick Nurse a winner on his return to Toronto.

Nurse, who coached the Raptors for the previous five seasons, was honoured with a video tribute during the first quarter. Nurse guided the Raptors to their only National Basketball Association championship in 2019.

“(Kelly Oubre Jr) said before the game, ‘We’re going to win this one for coach’,” Maxey said. “That’s what we went out there and did.

“It was crazy ironic that we were playing (Toronto) and it’s his first win. Congratulations to him, many more to come.”

Nurse added: “I would say that I wasn’t maybe ready for coming back this quick.

“It felt way stranger than I thought it was going to feel.”

The Raptors have lost two of their first three under new coach Darko Rajakovic.

Oubre scored 18 points for the 76ers, who have split their first two games of the season. Tobias Harris contributed 15 points.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr added 17 and rookie Gradey Dick contributed 16 points, while Dennis Schroder scored 15 and Pascal Siakam had 11 points.

The 76ers took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Oubre made two free throws to stretch the lead to 14 with 9:20 to play in the fourth. Toronto cut the lead to five on a three-pointer by Dick with 6:20 to play. Maxey’s three increased the lead to 12 with 4:15 left.

Toronto led 36-27 after the first quarter and opened a 12-point lead early in the second quarter.

The 76ers came back to take a 51-48 lead on Maxey’s three with 5:11 to play in the quarter. Toronto responded with an 11-0 surge to take an eight-point lead. Maxey’s three completed the first-half scoring with Toronto leading 59-56.

“It seemed like he had 30 points every time we played them when I was coaching against him, so it’s nice to see him continue that with me around,” Nurse said of Maxey. “He’s really amazing.”

Embiid had 16 first-half points. Trent led Toronto in the first half with 14 points.

Philadelphia opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run. The 76ers increased the lead to 77-64 on Maxey’s three with 6:42 left in the third. The 76ers led 91-79 after the third quarter.

“We just did not have the juice that stretch there,” Rajakovic said of his team’s third quarter.

Toronto played without OG Anunoby (leg cramps). Philadelphia were without James Harden (conditioning).

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Zach LaVine scored 51 points in a losing cause, with the Bulls falling at Detroit 118-102.

LaVine hit 19 of 33 shots from the floor, including seven of 13 from three-point range, and made six of eight from the free-throw line.

But Cade Cunningham scored 25 points and passed off 10 assists, while Jalen Duren added 23 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to lead the Pistons to victory. REUTERS, AFP