Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets past Minnesota Timberwolves in Western battle

MINNESOTA – The Denver Nuggets knew that Anthony Edwards was the Minnesota Timberwolves’ danger man, so with extra bodies they stopped him from scoring, and that was how they won.

Denver coach Michael Malone was pleased that his fourth-quarter tactical tweak to stymie Edwards worked, as Nikola Jokic scored 35 points to record a 115-112 National Basketball Association (NBA) road victory over their Western Conference rivals on March 19.

Serbian star Jokic shepherded his team over the line after Minnesota erased an 18-point second-quarter deficit to seriously rattle the reigning NBA champions.

The Timberwolves came roaring back into the game after a third-quarter shooting spree that saw them outscore Denver 29-17 thanks to 14 points from Edwards, who finished with 30 on the night.

But defensive adjustments from the Nuggets slowed his scoring rate in the fourth quarter and they held on.

“We threw an extra body at him,” Malone said of Edwards, who is averaging 26.6 points per game this season.

“One guy trying to guard Anthony Edwards is a challenge for anyone in the NBA so we started throwing bodies at him to get the ball out of his hands.”

On his side’s victory, he added: “I always take a division win. And to finish up the road trip 3-1 is outstanding.”

Minnesota, missing the injured Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, had a last-gasp attempt to force overtime only for Edwards’ three-point attempt to bounce off the rim.

Denver move into second place in the West with a 48-21 record.

Oklahoma City Thunder lead the standings at 47-20 while Minnesota remain firmly in the hunt in third at 47-22.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving finished with 28 points while Luka Doncic bagged his 18th triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks overpowered the San Antonio Spurs 113-107 in a Texas derby.

Dallas improved to 40-29 to leave them in seventh place in the West, just outside the automatic play-off places heading into the final month of the regular season.