Nikola Jokic bags triple-double as Denver Nuggets down Boston Celtics

DENVER – In the big National Basketball Association (NBA) games, the big players often step up to help their team clinch victory and then almost immediately move on, paying little significance to the result.

That was how Nikola Jokic was like on March 7, after he bagged his 20th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets held off the Boston Celtics 115-109 in their heavyweight NBA showdown.

The eagerly anticipated clash between the reigning NBA champions and Eastern Conference-leading Celtics lived up to the billing in a hard-fought duel in Denver.

Denver talisman Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Jamal Murray finished with 19 points and Aaron Gordon 16.

The win gave Denver a clean sweep over Boston in their meetings this season. The Celtics, beaten by Cleveland on March 5, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since early November.

But Jokic brushed off suggestions that the victory could be a preview of the NBA Finals.

“We’re a long way from the Finals my friend,” the Serb said in an on-court interview.

“But we had a really good energy tonight... we were in the game the whole time and our offence was really clicking today. We were taking a lot of the open shots and so we can be satisfied with that.”

Boston were left to reflect on a loss that came despite a brilliant 41-point performance from Jaylen Brown, who shot 16-of-29 from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points but Jayson Tatum was restricted to 15 points.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said his team’s 12 turnovers had been the difference.

“When you play against another great team, those 10-12 possessions are super, super critical,” he said.

“I think Denver did a better job of taking advantage of those than we did.”

Despite their defeat, Boston remain on top of the Eastern Conference with a 48-14 record. Denver are third in the West at 43-20, one game back from leaders Minnesota.