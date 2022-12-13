Basketball: Clippers rout Celtics, Nets cruise past Wizards

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers dealt the Boston Celtics another setback on Monday, beating the top team in the National Basketball Association in decisive style, 113-93 as Tyronn Lue hailed the “energy” generated by the return of his All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

George scored 26 points and Leonard scored a season-high of 25 points with nine rebounds and six assists as the injury-plagued Clippers showed how good they can be at full strength.

“When your two best players come back, that’s a lot of energy,” said Clippers coach Lue, who added that he told his players, “Let’s get out and run, let’s play faster.”

George said he is still deciphering how to best dovetail with Leonard. He said: “We’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to play on the court with one another. It’s just good if both of us are playing aggressive.”

Leonard, meanwhile, added: “Only my ninth game. You can’t rush it. Yeah, just got to keep moving.”

His coach was pleased with the 31-year-old’s “huge” game and suggested the two-time NBA Champion and Finals Most Valuable Player is getting his “rhythm back”. Lue added: “The last couple games just playing with more pace. He’s been feeling good.”

Jalyen Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 with 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who were coming off a 123-107 loss to the NBA champions Golden State Warriors in a Finals rematch on Saturday.

It’s the first time since October that the Celtics have dropped two games in a row, their league-best record falling to 21-7.

The Clippers dialled in defensively on the Celtics’ dangerous scorers, limiting Tatum to four-of-12 shooting in the first half as Los Angeles took a 56-47 lead at the break.

Tatum and Brown combined for just three three-pointers in 14 attempts, as the Celtics made just nine of 39 from beyond the arc.

Leonard said the strong defensive display was “a group effort by everybody”.

He added: “Being locked in to their plays, making sure that Tatum is getting double-teamed and Brown is seeing a lot of hands when he shoots the basketball, that’s what it took.”

Lue added: ‘’We made a conscious effort to make sure Tatum and Brown played in a crowd all night.”

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said he thought the Celtics “lost our poise” in the third quarter, when Leonard and George started on a scoring tear.

“But the margin for error is small,” Mazzulla said. “When you get great looks and you don’t make them, you have to find other ways to win.”