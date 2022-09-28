NBA: LeBron prioritising fitness, not records, in 20th season

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said on Monday that staying injury-free will be his priority as he prepares for a 20th season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) which could see him break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

The 37-year-old heads into the campaign in October determined to lead the Lakers back to the play-offs after a dismal 2021-2022 season that saw the 2020 champions' hopes torpedoed by a combination of injuries and poor form.

James, who played just 56 times last season, said that maintaining fitness would be his focus.

"Just being available, that's what's most important. Obviously some injuries you can't control, but that's my whole mindset," the forward said.

"For me, as one of the leaders of the team, availability is the most important thing in this league - to be available on the floor."

James moved into second place in the NBA's regular-season points scoring standings in March, overtaking Karl Malone during a game against the Washington Wizards.

He enters the 2022-2023 season 1,325 points behind all-time regular season points leader Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) - meaning that if he maintains his average points per game totals (30.3 last term), the record should fall this season.

James said, however, he does not obsess about surpassing Lakers legend Abdul-Jabbar's record.

"The only time I've thought about it is when someone's posted something on my social media and I've been scrolling through my feed and I see it," said the four-time NBA champion, who has been named league MVP four times and been selected to 18 All-Star teams.

"And every single time I'm kind of in awe of it, like 'Wow'. But I've never played my career thinking about records, just making sure I'm in the best shape possible going into the season.

"But to sit here knowing I'm on the verge of breaking the most sought-after record in the NBA, is super humbling for myself and super cool. To be able to be in the same breath as (Abdul Jabbar)... it's super-duper dope to be in that conversation."

Besides his average of 30.3 points last season, he had 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

James also spoke warmly about new Lakers coach Darvin Ham, the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach who replaced the sacked Frank Vogel in June.

"Every single day it continues to get better and better and better, but I think the transparency that we have from the time he was granted the head coach here has been great," he said.

"We've had multiple conversations, not only about the game of basketball but things off the floor as well. I think it was well overdue for him to be a head coach. I'm happy to be part of his journey and try to do some special things."