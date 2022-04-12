Basketball: Lakers need 'roster that can bring more wins', says LeBron

(REUTERS) - LeBron James anticipates changes this summer after the Los Angeles Lakers missed the play-offs for the seventh time in the past nine seasons.

James said on Monday (April 11) it's natural to begin the off-season thinking about what adjustments might be necessary to get the Lakers back to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

He said he's mulling any "roster that can bring more wins" in 2022-23.

James said he respects head coach Frank Vogel, who was fired not long after James met the media on Monday.

"I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. He's a man who gives everything to the game," James said.

"At the end of the day I don't know what's going to happen with Frank and him being here, but I have nothing but respect for him."

James averaged 30.3 points per game this season, becoming the first player to improve his career scoring average from the previous year in his 19th season.

And he scored 30-plus points 34 times, easily setting another NBA record for a player in his 19th season.

He's eligible for a contract extension with the Lakers this summer but said on Monday he hasn't had a conversation with the team about that deal.

The Lakers won the 2020 NBA title in the "bubble" in Florida.

Eight-time All-Star teammate Anthony Davis said on Sunday night he believes the duo can remain the centre of a championship team, but admitted there is a need to understand what has changed for the team since the title.

James concurred, pointing to health and the inability to keep the team's stars on the court as the reason for the 2021-22 disappointments.

Davis played 40 games after just 36 games played in 2020-21 and a veteran roster assembled around the star nucleus was unable to pick up the slack.

"The reason we were not very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together. That's the No. 1 damn thing," Davis said.