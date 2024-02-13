Milwaukee Bucks rip Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers’ win streak ends and Wemby goes wild

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks are “buying into the philosophy” of new coach Doc Rivers and their 112-95 victory over reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Denver Nuggets on Feb 12 is proof of that, said star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After losing five of their first six games under Rivers – including a 113-107 defeat at Denver on his debut with Milwaukee in January – the Bucks have won two straight games by a combined margin of 53 points, with team defence central to those performances.

It was also the first time all season that the Bucks have allowed fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games.

“Right now, we are trying to kind of help one another defensively and just make it as tough as possible. This is team defence. Nobody can do it by himself. Right now, I feel like we are buying into that philosophy as a team,” said Antetokounmpo, who scored 36 points and matched his season-high 18 rebounds at Fiserv Forum.

Damian Lillard scored 18 points, Bobby Portis added 13 and AJ Green, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez each had nine for Milwaukee, who led by as many as 28 points and improved to 3-5 since Rivers took over at the helm on Jan 26.

One game after allowing a season-low 84 points in a win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Feb 9, the Bucks limited Denver to 38.3 per cent shooting and 11-of-40 success (27.5 per cent) from three-point range.

“Our entire staff, they’re doing a great job of just calling everything out. They’re challenging us in a lot of different ways — our communication, how physical we are, how we carry ourselves as a group. We’re trying to find our identity. Who do we want to be?” Lillard said.

Antetokounmpo added three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes for the Bucks, while Serbian big man Nikola Jokic, like the Greek star a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, who trailed 60-44 at half-time and lost two starters.

Denver’s Jamal Murray played only 18 minutes due to a leg injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on court for just nine with a tight right hamstring.

The Bucks improved to 35-19 and are in third spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets (36-18) are losing ground in a four-team fight for the Western Conference.