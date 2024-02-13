Milwaukee Bucks rip Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers’ win streak ends and Wemby goes wild

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks are “buying into the philosophy” of new coach Doc Rivers and their 112-95 victory over reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Denver Nuggets on Feb 12 is proof of that, said star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After losing five of their first six games under Rivers – including a 113-107 defeat at Denver on his debut with Milwaukee in January – the Bucks have won two straight games by a combined margin of 53 points, with team defence central to those performances.
It was also the first time all season that the Bucks have allowed fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games.
“Right now, we are trying to kind of help one another defensively and just make it as tough as possible. This is team defence. Nobody can do it by himself. Right now, I feel like we are buying into that philosophy as a team,” said Antetokounmpo, who scored 36 points and matched his season-high 18 rebounds at Fiserv Forum.
Damian Lillard scored 18 points, Bobby Portis added 13 and AJ Green, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez each had nine for Milwaukee, who led by as many as 28 points and improved to 3-5 since Rivers took over at the helm on Jan 26.
One game after allowing a season-low 84 points in a win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Feb 9, the Bucks limited Denver to 38.3 per cent shooting and 11-of-40 success (27.5 per cent) from three-point range.
“Our entire staff, they’re doing a great job of just calling everything out. They’re challenging us in a lot of different ways — our communication, how physical we are, how we carry ourselves as a group. We’re trying to find our identity. Who do we want to be?” Lillard said.
Antetokounmpo added three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes for the Bucks, while Serbian big man Nikola Jokic, like the Greek star a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, who trailed 60-44 at half-time and lost two starters.
Denver’s Jamal Murray played only 18 minutes due to a leg injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on court for just nine with a tight right hamstring.
The Bucks improved to 35-19 and are in third spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets (36-18) are losing ground in a four-team fight for the Western Conference.
Over at the Scotiabank Arena, Victor Wembanyama posted an epic NBA triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots on Feb 12 to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
The 20-year-old, 2.24-metre French rookie star, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had the most blocks in a game by any NBA player in more than three years in his second career NBA triple-double.
“We felt great today, had a great rhythm. Started the game strong. I don’t know. I guess it’s just the NBA. We’ve got ups and downs in terms of shape. Today was an up day,” Wembanyama said.
He became only the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists in an NBA game, joining legendary big men Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and former Spurs star David Robinson.
“It’s great company to have a name in this group and even more because it’s in the Spurs family,” he said.
Wembanyama became only the fourth NBA rookie with a triple-double that included blocks, joining Robinson, Mark Eaton and Ralph Sampson. It was the first NBA triple-double to include blocked shots since Clint Capela did it in January 2021.
San Antonio snapped a seven-game losing streak behind “Wemby,” the first NBA player since Olajuwon in 1996 with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists in a game.
The Frenchman warned his size and skill at swatting aside shots might prevent many double-digit blocks nights.
“It’s getting harder to block shots – I had to make an extra effort tonight – because less and less people go at me. Intimidation, I can see it happening,” Wembanyama said.
Wembanyama, whose first NBA triple-double came in January against the Detroit Pistons, hit 10-of-14 shots from the floor, two-of-four three-point attempts, and five-of-six free throws while adding five assists and two steals over 29 minutes.
“He did a little bit of everything. He is an all-around talented player,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
Philadelphia 76ers took a dramatic 123-121 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to stun NBA’s hottest team the Cleveland Cavaliers, snapping the Cavs’ nine-game winning streak.
Kelly Oubre scored 24 points, including the three-pointer that gave the 76ers a 120-110 lead. With 1:25 to go, he blocked Donovan Mitchell’s tying lay-up attempt to deny the Cavs (35-17), who had won 17 of their last 18 games, their first 10-game win streak since 2017. AFP, REUTERS