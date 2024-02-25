Boston Celtics stretch NBA winning streak to eight games

NEW YORK – Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Boston Celtics stretched their National Basketball Association (NBA) winning streak to eight games on Feb 24 by defeating the New York Knicks 116-102.

The Celtics improved the NBA’s best record to 45-12 and boosted their winning run to a season high while stretching their Eastern Conference lead over the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers to eight games.

Celtics centre Al Horford was quoted by ESPN as saying: “We’re really trying to play the right way. I feel like (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) is really challenging us to continue to get better. This is the stretch of the season where we can really take it to another level, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jayson Tatum added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Boston had six scorers in double figures.

“We’ve got so many good players on our team,” Tatum said. “We always talk about respecting each other’s space. It’s about understanding it’s a rhythm game. It’s going to come back to you eventually.”

Tatum says the players adopt a long-term approach, keeping in mind the overall goal is an NBA title in June.

“We have a really good team and we understand the important goal, what we’re really trying to accomplish, so every single night we’re trying to share the love, play the right way and make sure we win more often than not,” Tatum said.

Jalen Brunson had game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lead the Knicks, who fell to 34-23.

Porzingis, who began his NBA career with the Knicks in 2015, sank two three-pointers and Brown scored five points in a 17-5 third-quarter Boston run that gave the Celtics their biggest lead to that point at 84-71 on the way to a 97-84 lead after three quarters – the Celtics hit 68 per cent of their shots from the floor entering the fourth quarter.

Boston kept the Knicks scoreless for five minutes in the heart of the fourth quarter to help seal New York’s fate, with the Celtics stretching the lead as high as 20 points.

At Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves seized sole possession of the Western Conference lead with a 101-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 to spark the T-Wolves, who improved to 40-17, ½ a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder with the NBA’s second-best record.