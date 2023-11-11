Joel Embiid powers Philadelphia 76ers past Detroit Pistons for 7th straight win

DETROIT – Joel Embiid is the undisputed star of the Philadelphia 76ers, but coach Nick Nurse is aiming for his team to be as well-rounded as possible in the event that the 2.13m centre is not having a good performance.

On Friday night, Embiid had 33 points and 16 rebounds and the streaking Sixers won their opener in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) in-season tournament by powering past the slumping Detroit Pistons 114-106.

“We can’t be a one-man team or a two-man team – we need to get production from Tobias (Harris), (De’Anthony) Melton and Kelly (Oubre, Jr.),” Nurse said, as quoted by ESPN.

“We know there are times when teams are going to have to put two guys on Joel or two guys on Tyrese (Maxey), and we’ve got to be able to take advantage of those situations.”

Embiid shot eight-for-21 from the field and 16-for-19 from the foul line and was helped by his supporting cast.

Maxey racked up 29 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals for Philadelphia, who have won seven straight games as they lead the Eastern Conference.

Harris contributed 24 points and five rebounds and Melton added 10 points.

Killian Hayes led Detroit, who have lost seven straight, with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cade Cunningham supplied 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Ausar Thompson had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Isaiah Stewart and Stanley Umude added 10 points apiece.

Pistons centre Jalen Duren departed early with an ankle injury.

“Anytime a guy can’t finish the game, it is a concern,” Detroit coach Monty Williams said.

“But we can’t use injuries as an excuse. Joel is tough enough to guard... but that’s not what beat us, though. We just made too many big mistakes.”

The Pistons held a 56-48 half-time advantage, but the Sixers opened the second half with a 12-4 spurt to tie the score.

Melton opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and Maxey followed with a layup to make it 88-77. Harris converted a feed from Maxey for a 15-point lead.

Detroit scored the next four points but could not get the deficit under double digits until the final minute.

“I thought we were about a half-step slow at the start of the game and they were about two steps fast,” Nurse said.

“They were kicking our backsides in every phase of the game, but we hung in there and played a lot better in the second half.”