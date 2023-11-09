Philadelphia 76ers hold off Boston Celtics, win 6th straight game

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers are embracing a brand new start as they beat the Boston Celtics 106-103 at home in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday night, thanks to Joel Embiid’s 27 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey contributed 25 and nine respectively.

The Sixers headed into this season on the back of a summer of upheaval.

Following a play-off collapse in which they blew Games 6 and 7 to the Celtics and lost 4-3, coach Doc Rivers was fired and replaced by Nick Nurse, while James Harden demanded a trade and eventually left for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“New coach, new systems, bunch of new guys, just trying to get everybody up to speed,” Embiid said following the revenge win over Boston. “Let’s see what we can do.”

He added: “Boston got a lot better. They looked like they’re the best team in the NBA, by far. Good for them. Milwaukee (Bucks), too, Obviously, adding Dame (Damian Lillard) is huge. He’s amazing. That combination of Dame and Giannis (Antetokounmpo), pretty good. Unstoppable.”

Philadelphia improved to 6-1 and lead the Eastern Conference ahead of the Bucks and the Celtics – both on 5-2.

Tobias Harris scored 17 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 14 for the Sixers, who won their sixth game in a row following a one-point loss to the Bucks in their season opener.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 29 points, Derrick White added 19 and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Trailing 106-103, Boston had a chance to tie the game, but Porzingis missed a three-pointer with 6.2 seconds left.

“It was a really good look,” he said. “As I went into the shot, I kind of went into it as it was a mid-range shot. I jumped a little higher. I usually don’t do that for threes. I just shot it bad.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, meanwhile, had no complaints as his side lost their second straight.

“Any time you’re playing against a great team, like Maxey and Embiid, if you’re down 10, you’re down 15 to 18 because of their ability to make shots,” he said.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks overcame Antetokounmpo’s ejection and a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 120-118, led by Lillard’s 34 points.

Antetokounmpo was whistled for a technical in the first quarter and picked up another three minutes into the second half, triggering an automatic ejection.