Golden State Warriors top Oklahoma City Thunder on controversial buzzer-beater

OKLAHOMA CITY – Stephen Curry scored 30 points, including the winning lay-up in the final second, to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 141-139 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in an NBA in-season tournament game.

As Curry’s ball was going through the basket, Draymond Green made contact with the rim.

Green told ESPN: “Hitting the rim is not a goaltend. I did not affect the shot. (Referee Che Flores) said if (Josh Giddey) touched the net and it didn’t affect the ball, it’s not a goaltend... I knew I didn’t affect the ball, so I thought it was good.”

After a lengthy review, Green’s contact was deemed “not to cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce” and the basket was counted.

Curry told ESPN: “Whichever way you call it, you have to have the evidence to go the other way.

“That’s where, I guess, the doubt crept in. I couldn’t tell what camera angles we had. Thankfully, they got it right.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr added: “I was sort of expecting them to overturn (Curry’s basket), but obviously they allowed it and we escaped.”

The game was the first for both teams in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament.

The final sequence was one of four late reviews – all involving Green.

With the Thunder leading by one with just more than two minutes remaining, Luguentz Dort was called for a foul on Green away from the ball as Curry let a three-pointer fly.

Oklahoma City challenged the call, which was reversed to an illegal screen on Green.

Moments later, Green went up for a shot near the basket, and his left elbow caught the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren near the eye.

Holmgren remained down for a few minutes before walking off the floor. Officials ruled Green’s contact to be incidental after another review.

With 32.5 seconds left, Green was called for a blocking foul on Holmgren that was challenged by the Warriors. That call stood, and Holmgren made both free throws to put Oklahoma City back in front 138-137.

The game was tied after Dort made one of two free throws with 16.4 seconds left, with Golden State calling time out to set up the final shot.