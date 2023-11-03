Teen phenomenon Victor Wembanyama scores 38 as San Antonio Spurs hold off Phoenix Suns

LOS ANGELES – French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama poured in 38 points and came up big in the fourth quarter as the San Antonio Spurs held off a late Phoenix rally to beat the Suns 132-121 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday.

The Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker called Wembanyama an “unbelievable talent”, telling ESPN: “Just trying to figure out what he is because we have never seen him before.

“We got him early in the season, and hopefully next time that we play him we can make some adjustments to make it tougher on him. But he has an advantage being 7-4 (2.24m) and being able to shoot over everybody. Just finding different ways to make it tough on him.”

Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick playing in his fifth NBA game, notched 20 points in the first half as the Spurs pushed their advantage to as many as 27 on the way to a 75-55 lead at the break.

The towering 19-year-old then showed plenty of poise after the Suns roared back to tie the game at 116-116 on Keita Bates-Diop’s three-pointer with 4:21 remaining.

The Spurs responded with 12 straight points, 10 of them from Wembanyama, who produced three free-throws, a dunk, a three and a turnaround jump shot to put San Antonio back in charge.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” Wembanyama said, of taking responsibility at the crucial moment. “Tomorrow it’s going to be one of my teammates.”

The burst was even more impressive than his highlight-reel dunk in the second quarter and back-to-back threes to end the first half.

In all, Wembanyama connected on 15 of 26 shots from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds with two blocked shots to help the Spurs notch their second win in three days over the Suns.

On Tuesday, San Antonio erased a 20-point third-quarter deficit to stun Phoenix 115-114.

The two games reinforced what Wembanyama said was the biggest NBA lesson he’d learned so far – that “maybe a 20-point lead is nothing.”

On Thursday, the Spurs never trailed, although it looked like the Suns might turn the tables as Booker scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and Kevin Durant scored 15 of his 28 after the break in a furious rally bid.