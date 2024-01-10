Everyone wants a piece of the NBA’s new national TV contract

NEW YORK – It has been almost a decade since the National Basketball Association (NBA) went to market with its national TV rights.

In fall 2014, the league agreed to a pair of nine-year deals for a combined US$24 billion (S$32 billion) with Walt Disney Co. (home of ABC and ESPN) and also what is now Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (owner of TNT).

At US$2.7 billion per year, almost triple the annual value of the previous agreements, the deals helped the NBA grow rapidly-pushing player contracts into the hundreds of millions of dollars and franchise values into the billions.

With those rights set to expire in 2025, the NBA will announce new landmark TV agreements in 2024.

Yet it has been a tumultuous 10 years since the league was last at the table.

Legacy media companies are being squeezed between the decline of the traditional cable bundle and the high cost of building subscription streaming services.

In 2014, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than 100 million US households had a multichannel pay-TV subscription. Now that number is below 75 million.

The streaming apps created to recapture those lost viewers, meanwhile, are collectively racking up billions of dollars in losses each year for media giants such as Comcast, Disney and Paramount.

This time around, industry observers say, the NBA will be hard-pressed to triple its TV money. And the league will not be able to simply cut and paste from past contracts.

“These deals are going to look and feel different,” says John Kosner, a sports media consultant.

The process officially begins in March, when Disney and Warner enter an exclusive 45-day window to negotiate possible extensions. But the two incumbents are not likely to wait until then to submit bids.

Possible newcomers, including Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have already begun positioning themselves to grab a piece of the NBA.

Currently, Disney gets 100 regular-season games, split between ESPN and ABC, plus a piece of the play-offs and all of the NBA Finals. Warner gets 64 regular-season games and a share of the play-offs.