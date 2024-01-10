Everyone wants a piece of the NBA’s new national TV contract

NEW YORK – It has been almost a decade since the National Basketball Association (NBA) went to market with its national TV rights.
In fall 2014, the league agreed to a pair of nine-year deals for a combined US$24 billion (S$32 billion) with Walt Disney Co. (home of ABC and ESPN) and also what is now Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (owner of TNT).
At US$2.7 billion per year, almost triple the annual value of the previous agreements, the deals helped the NBA grow rapidly-pushing player contracts into the hundreds of millions of dollars and franchise values into the billions.
With those rights set to expire in 2025, the NBA will announce new landmark TV agreements in 2024.
Yet it has been a tumultuous 10 years since the league was last at the table.
Legacy media companies are being squeezed between the decline of the traditional cable bundle and the high cost of building subscription streaming services.
In 2014, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than 100 million US households had a multichannel pay-TV subscription. Now that number is below 75 million.
The streaming apps created to recapture those lost viewers, meanwhile, are collectively racking up billions of dollars in losses each year for media giants such as Comcast, Disney and Paramount.
This time around, industry observers say, the NBA will be hard-pressed to triple its TV money. And the league will not be able to simply cut and paste from past contracts.
“These deals are going to look and feel different,” says John Kosner, a sports media consultant.
The process officially begins in March, when Disney and Warner enter an exclusive 45-day window to negotiate possible extensions. But the two incumbents are not likely to wait until then to submit bids.
Possible newcomers, including Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have already begun positioning themselves to grab a piece of the NBA.
Currently, Disney gets 100 regular-season games, split between ESPN and ABC, plus a piece of the play-offs and all of the NBA Finals. Warner gets 64 regular-season games and a share of the play-offs.
Most observers anticipate that both networks will continue carrying NBA games.
“I wouldn’t expect either of the incumbents to fumble the opportunity,” says Ed Desser, a sports media consultant and former NBA executive.
The shape of those packages is likely to change, however, as the league looks to carve out space for partners that can reach younger audiences and help keep the sport relevant.
“The NBA has a younger-skewing fan base that is more liable to be accessed via a streaming platform,” Desser added. “You’ve got to fish where the fish are.”
In the past three years, the National Football League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have all done TV deals with the tech giants.
The NFL sold Thursday Night Football to Amazon for more than US$1 billion per season and its out-of-market Sunday Ticket package to Alphabet’s YouTube TV for US$2 billion.
Apple Inc. bought Friday night games from MLB for a reported US$85 million and then spent about US$250 million to become the streaming home of MLS.
The NBA is almost certain to bring in a nontraditional broadcaster, too.
To maximise revenue in a fractured landscape, says Daniel Cohen, a media rights consultant at Octagon Inc., the league will need to expand its partners to three or four.
“If they do that with the right packages, then I could see US$2.7 billion going to $6 billion,” Cohen says, referring to its annual haul. (Such a setup might look like this: a reduced number of games on ESPN-ABC and TNT; a weekly exclusive game on Apple TV+; and the league’s new In-Season Tournament going to Amazon.)
For fans, that could make following the NBA costlier and more complicated, with additional paywalls to jump over. But such is the life of sports fans these days as the cable bundle unravels. BLOOMBERG