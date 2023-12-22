North American sports leagues doubling down on global plans

LOS ANGELES – The major North American leagues all made strides in expanding their international footprints in 2023 and are poised for further gains in 2024 in the increasingly shrinking global sports marketplace.

The National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS) all attracted more eyeballs from overseas than ever before and are eager to make inroads into a variety of regions in the coming years.

Leading the way was the NBA, which held contests in Abu Dhabi and Mexico City in 2023 and will be heading to Paris for a game on Jan 11. The league has played more than 210 games outside North America since 1978.

“Our international business continues to grow rapidly,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Reuters.

“We don’t disclose financial numbers but I will tell you we’ve grown about 15 per cent annually over the last 10 years and we expect to grow our international business by another 20 per cent next year.”

International players are close to making up 30 per cent of the 450-person NBA and they are not just role players – the MVP (Most Valuable Player) trophy has gone to three foreign-born players in each of the past five years.

The NHL made its first trip to the southern hemisphere in 2023, playing two sold-out pre-season games in Melbourne in September before taking over hockey-crazed Stockholm with four games in November.

“It was ambitious because it was our first foray into a new market in Australia,” NHL senior vice-president Lynn White said.

“And then in Sweden, which is an established and successful market for us, it was about getting to greater scale. By any measure both were a success.”

In the coming years the league, where nearly a third of its players are born outside Canada and the United States, wants to return to Australia and Mexico while maintaining a consistent presence in the Nordic countries.

It is also “seriously exploring” hosting a four-team international tournament on both sides of the Atlantic featuring the national teams of the US, Canada, Finland and Sweden in 2025, with a possible World Cup-style tournament in 2028.

The NFL continued to grow its fanbase in Germany, where in November it saw 100,167 spectators attend two regular season games in Frankfurt.

The Nov 5 contest between Miami and Kansas City had 9.6 million viewers across TV and digital, making it the NFL Network’s most-watched international game on record. Munich is set to host games in 2024.

“The figures speak for themselves – the NFL has arrived in Germany,” said general manager of NFL Germany Alexander Steinforth.