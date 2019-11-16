Bastketball: Celtics rally late to down Warriors for 10th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1min 36sec to play on Friday night (Nov 15) as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the host Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors appeared on the doorstep of just their second home win of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season when Willie Cauley-Stein slammed home a Ky Bowman lob for a 97-92 lead with just 2:37 to go.

Bowman was playing down the stretch because the Warriors' leading scorer, D'Angelo Russell, sprained his right thumb midway through the third quarter and missed the game's final 18 minutes.

Kemba Walker hit a three-pointer and Theis a free throw to get the Celtics back within one before Theis snatched the ball from Cauley-Stein and delivered Tatum's lay-up that produced the sixth and final lead change of the fourth period.

Tatum and Walker added short jumpers and Jaylen Brown a free throw, allowing the Celtics to withstand a late three-pointer by Glenn Robinson for their 10th straight win.

Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15.

Tatum also found time for a team-high eight rebounds.

Reserve Alec Burks had 20 points to pace the Warriors, who lost their sixth straight.

Draymond Green recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double for Golden State, while Eric Paschall added 16 points, Russell 12 and Cauley-Stein 10.

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis blocked Harrison Barnes' lay-up with 2.3 seconds left, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 99-97 on Friday night.

LeBron James scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half and recorded 11 assists as the Lakers captured their 10th win in 11 games.

Davis, who returned after missing one game due to a sore shoulder and ribs, finished with 17 points and four blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13, all in the first half.

Buddy Hield had 21 points, hitting a game-high six three-pointers, and added eight rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and eight rebounds.