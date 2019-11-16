Anthony signing a desperate move by struggling Blazers

PORTLAND • Carmelo Anthony did not give up, even though much of the basketball world had given up on him.

The 35-year-old forward, who has not appeared in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game in more than a year, spent the summer working out and making it clear that he still wanted to play, whether it was at the World Cup in September or for another team in the league.

There were no takers, however, and with no contract offers materialising, he appeared destined for a forced retirement.

But his patience paid off on Thursday night when the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to sign him to a non-guaranteed contract.

The Blazers will be the fifth NBA franchise that the 10-time All-Star has played for and the first since an ill-fated 10-game stint with the Houston Rockets last season.

Harbouring anything but modest expectations for Portland's experiment would be a grave mistake.

The current version of Anthony lives and works in the shadow of his own myth, and he simply was not an effective contributor for the Rockets despite his best efforts to accept a bench role and reduced responsibilities.

While he will be remembered as a scintillating offensive talent, it has been six years since his only scoring title, and his game showed steep decline in his two most recent stops.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was played off the court during the 2018 play-offs. With the Rockets, he was sent home after a one-for-11 shooting performance in a blowout road loss to the Thunder.

Portland's interest in Anthony is motivated by a slow start (4-8), a host of injury issues and an off-season that saw a wholesale reworking of their front-court players.

Simply put, the Blazers are searching and desperate.

Anthony's peers were enthusiastic about his move - retired Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade tweeted that "it's about damn time" and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a raising hands emoji.

However, the benchmark for whether his signing is a success will be whether he can buy minutes, not whether he changes games.

The days of casting Anthony as the third wheel in a "Big Three", this time alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, are long gone.

If nothing else, though, the reeling Blazers qualify as "any home", giving him another chance to craft a more satisfying conclusion to his Hall of Fame career.

