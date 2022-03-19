Basketball: Nets' Durant fined US$25K for profanity directed at a fan

(REUTERS) - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined US$25,000 (S$34,000) by the NBA on Friday (March 18) for directing obscene language toward a fan earlier this week.

The league said the incident occurred with 9.4 seconds left in the second quarter of Brooklyn's 113-111 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Durant recorded 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the setback.

Durant, 33, is averaging 29.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and six assists in 44 games for the Nets this season.

He had 38 points, six boards and six assists on Friday as Brooklyn beat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 128-123.

The Nets (37-34) reside in eighth in the Eastern Conference and will need a strong finish to avoid the play-in round.