Basketball: NBA tips off 2022-23 season with Celtics versus 76ers on Oct 18

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The 2022-23 National Basketball Association season begins on Oct 18 with two games, including the Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings ahead of their opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at home in San Francisco.

The game is a repeat of opening night last year. The Warriors beat the Lakers on Oct 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.

The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season, the league's 77th. The NBA released its full schedule on Wednesday (Aug 17).

The regular season will conclude April 9, 2023. The Play-In Tournament will begin two days later and conclude on April 14. The playoffs tip off on April 15. Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is scheduled to be played on June 1.

The Christmas Day slate will consist of five games, beginning with the 76ers taking on the New York Knicks. The day's other four games are: Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks at Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies (Christmas debut) at Warriors, Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets.

The league also implemented a new twist it is calling Rivals Week to take place the week of Jan 23. Rivals Week will feature 11 nationally televised games over five days through Jan 28.

Three games will stamp an end to Rivals Week on Jan 28: Lakers at Celtics, Nuggets at 76ers, Knicks at Brooklyn Nets.

As previously announced, the league will not play games on Election Day, Nov 8, to encourage fans to get out and vote in the midterm elections. All 30 teams will be in action the previous day, Nov 7.

There will be two global games. The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs meet on Dec 17 in Mexico City and the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons square off on Jan 19 in Paris.

The league also noted its travel reduction in scheduling. Miles travel;ed per team is at historic lows, according to the league. Total miles travelled will decrease by 50,000+ from the 2021-22 season.