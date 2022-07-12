NBA may penalise 'take fouls' during fast breaks: Report

The "take foul" is under increased scrutiny because it allows teams to negate their opponents' fast-break opportunities. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) may start to penalise teams who stop an opponent's fast break by fouling in transition, according to a Monday (July 11) report from Yahoo Sports, which cited league sources.

The league's competition committee, which began meetings in Las Vegas last weekend, is moving ahead with a proposal that would grant the team being fouled on the play one free throw as well as possession. Previously, the team who were fouled would only resume possession out of bounds.

The so-called "take foul" is under increased scrutiny because it allows teams to negate their opponents' fast-break opportunities, especially when the opponent has the numbers advantage.

The tactic also slows down the pace of the game.

The committee's recommendations, including another that deals with players' conduct on the bench, are expected to be approved when they're made to the league's Board of Governors, the sources told Yahoo Sports.

One of a few bench decorum issues concerns players who remain standing during long stretches rather than taking their seats during games. Fans who are sitting behind teams' benches, typically in pricey seats, have complained that their views of the game are obstructed.

The committee is mulling stiffer penalties for players who fail to stay seated, per the report.

Bench-decorum violations led to fines totalling US$175,000 (S$246,400) against the Dallas Mavericks during last season's play-offs.

More On This Topic
Basketball: Wizards sign All-Star Beal to US$251 million pact with rare no-trade clause
Basketball: Durant issues cryptic tweet after NBA trade demand

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top