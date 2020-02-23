Basketball: Heat crush Cavaliers with first-half romp, honour Wade

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Miami broke the franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on a night when the Heat retired the jersey of guard Dwyane Wade.

The Heat led 82-52 at the half-time to produce its best half in history after making 14 of their first 17 shots to start the National Basketball Association (NBA) contest on Saturday (Feb 22).

At half-time, the Heat honoured the 38-year-old Wade whose No. 3 jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Thirteen time All-Star Wade helped Miami to three NBA championships and is the organisation's all-time leader in games, points, assists and steals.

Wade's speech included a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they try to do," Wade said. "I hope I inspired you. Thank you for making me a part of your legacy. Please know you're a huge part of mine."

Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler, the Heat shot 77 per cent in the first half against the last-placed Cavaliers.

Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead the seven Miami players who scored in double figures. Duncan Robinson added 19, Kelly Olynyk 17 and Goran Dragic 16 for the Heat, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Bam Adebayo had 15, and Derrick Jones and Jae Crowder each had 13.

The Heat shot 57 per cent from the field overall and connected on 19 of 40 three-pointers.

Cedi Osman had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Collin Sexton added 17 points and Tristan Thompson scored 16 for the Cavaliers who own the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists to lift the Bucks to a wire-to-wire 119-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo shot 12 of 17 from the field for the Bucks, who have won 21 of 24 games since dropping a 121-109 decision to Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

The reigning NBA MVP made eight of 27 shots for 18 points in that contest before erupting for 36 points and 20 rebounds in Milwaukee's 112-101 victory over the 76ers on Feb 6.

Khris Middleton added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Bucks sent Philadelphia to their sixth straight loss away from home.

Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter, however a porous shooting display (five of 18) and early foul trouble prevented the 76ers' All-Star from establishing any semblance of rhythm.

To make matters worse for Philadelphia was the early departure of fellow All-Star Ben Simmons, who aggravated a back injury on a lay-up midway into the first quarter. He promptly retreated to the locker room and did not return, scoring just five points in five minutes.

He will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday.

In Utah, James Harden scored 38 points, Russell Westbrook added 34 and Houston beat Utah 120-110 on the road for the second time in four weeks.

Harden added five rebounds and seven assists, and it was his sixth three-pointer with 2min 13sec remaining that silenced the Jazz once and for all.

Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore scored 12 points apiece off the bench for the Rockets, who finished 20 of 48 from behind the arc.

Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz with 31 points while Jordan Clarkson added 22 off the bench.

Utah posted a whopping 64 paint points, but that wasn't enough to offset the Rockets' shooting.

In Atlanta, John Collins tied his career high with 35 points and Trae Young scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hawks overcome an 11-point deficit in the period to defeat short-handed Dallas 111- 107.

Dallas opted to rest Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on the second end of a back-to-back. They also lost Jalen Brunson, who started in place of Doncic, with a right shoulder sprain early in the first quarter.

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway matched his season high with 33 points, including six 3-pointers. Seth Curry scored 22 points and made four threes.

Cam Reddish scored 20 for the Hawks, who won their second straight.

Other results: Brooklyn Nets bt Charlotte Hornets 115-86, Sacramento Kings bt Los Angeles Clippers 112-103, Phoenix Suns bt Chicago Bulls 112-104.