NBA: Trae Young scores 50 as Hawks' run upends Miami Heat

(REUTERS) - Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points to help hosts Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 win over the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday.

Young made three of four free throws inside the final 12.2 seconds to complete a 10-0 run and help the Hawks defeat the Heat for the first time in four tries this season.

The guard was eight-for-15 on three-pointers, matching his career high, and 18-for-19 from the free-throw line.

It was the 10th time this season he has scored at least 40 points.

Atlanta tied the game 124-124 on a three-pointer from DeAndre Hunter, who was questionable for the game with a right ankle sprain.

Cam Reddish then put the Hawks ahead by stealing the ball from Goran Dragic and racing for the layup.

Atlanta got 17 points from Kevin Huerter and Hunter and 16 from Reddish and broke a two-game losing streak.

Miami's Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists for his 32nd double-double.

Dragic scored 19 and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Heat have lost five of their last six.

