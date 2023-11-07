Anthony Edwards stars as Minnesota Timberwolves end Boston Celtics run; losing start for James Harden

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Edwards scored 38 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves ended the last unbeaten run in the National Basketball Association on Monday, beating the Boston Celtics 114-109.

“I let my team down in the last quarter by missing two shots; I said to myself I’ve got to make up for it by taking over in overtime,” Edwards, whose points tally included eight in overtime, said after the win.

The 22-year-old also had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who outscored the Celtics 13-8 in overtime. Minnesota led 106-105 in overtime and Edwards extended the advantage to 112-105 by making jump shots on three consecutive possessions.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of his All-Star guard: “He loves the moment. We know we still got to get better at closing out that game in regulation with some of our decision-making and ball movement and using the defence against them a little bit.

“But guys who like the moment are often times few and far between. We’re lucky we have one on our team.”

Jaden McDaniels gave Edwards offensive support with 20 points, including a jump shot with 16 seconds remaining that effectively sealed victory for Minnesota.

“We’re the dynamic duo,” Edwards quipped. “I trust him. I give him the ball whenever he wants; he’s the reason we won tonight.”

The Timberwolves won despite missing 12 of their 25 free-throw attempts and committing 24 turnovers.

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 32 points for the Celtics, who received 26 points from Jaylen Brown and 20 from Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston had entered the game averaging an NBA-best 126.4 points per game and had won their first five games of the season.

Said Boston coach Joe Mazzula: “I thought we competed at a high level. I thought their defensive toughness outmatched our offensive toughness at times.

“Their overall pressure bothered us on the offensive end. So, that’s a good learning point for us.”

Elsewhere on Monday, new Los Angeles Clippers recruit Harden finished with 17 points and six assists but could not prevent his new team falling to a 111-97 road defeat by the New York Knicks.