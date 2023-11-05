Boston Celtics remain NBA’s last unbeaten side as Jayson Tatum leads win at Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK – Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Boston to a 124-114 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at Brooklyn on Saturday, keeping the Celtics as the NBA’s last unbeaten team and atop the Eastern Conference.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis had 22 at the Barclays Centre, where the Celtics did not lead by more than 14 and appeared sluggish at times before improving to 5-0 for the first time since starting the 2009-10 campaign with six straight victories.

“They present different challenges. They play fast, get up a lot of threes, so this was a good test for us on the road to figure it out. I like the way we closed out the game,” Tatum said.

The 25-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season and also reached 10,000 career points by converting a three-point play in the second quarter. At 25 years and 246 days old, Tatum became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach the 10K milestone.

“That’s special. That’s cool. I’ve just been blessed to be at a great franchise... hopefully I’ve got a lot more to go and a lot more games to win,” Tatum said.

Former Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, who arrived in Boston after two trades, contributed 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Celtics shot 47.8 per cent and improved to 11-1 in the past 12 meetings with the Nets, including the play-offs.

“Everybody is shining. I love this team. We’re having fun. We’re playing hard. We’re competing,” Tatum said.

Playing the second night of their first back-to-back, the Nets shot 43 per cent and saw a three-game winning streak end. Brooklyn also shot 32.7 per cent (17 of 52) from three-point range.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges added 19 apiece. The Nets played without Nic Claxton (ankle) and also rested Ben Simmons for the first time.

Brooklyn briefly moved ahead in the second, but the Celtics scored the last eight points of the quarter and took a 70-58 halftime lead on Tatum’s trey at the horn.

Dinwiddie scored 12 points in the third quarter as Brooklyn erased nearly all of its half-time deficit and rallied from an eight-point hole to get within 91-88 going into the fourth quarter.

Boston let the lead slip to 96-95 when Dennis Smith Jr. hit a three-pointer with 7:47 remaining, but Tatum hit two threes in a 14-4 spurt that extended the lead to 110-99 with about five minutes left to effectively seal the victory.

Keeping pace one game behind the Celtics were the Philadelphia 76ers as Joel Embiid scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the hosts to a 112-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Centre.