Barry John, ‘The King’ of Welsh rugby, dies at 79

CARDIFF – Barry John, known as the “King” of Welsh rugby during a golden era and arguably the sport’s first superstar, has died. He was 79.

“Barry John died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children. He was a loving Dadcu (grandfather) to his 11 grandchildren and much-loved brother,” said a statement from his family on Feb 4.

John shot to fame after guiding the British and Irish Lions to a Series victory over New Zealand in 1971, a period when rugby union was still amateur.

But the fly-half hung up his boots at the age of 27, unable to cope with the attention that followed the oval ball’s then-equivalent of Manchester United’s George Best.

“Barry was just about reaching his zenith then. He should have stayed in rugby a damned sight longer than he did. The world never saw the best of Barry John,” Wales and Lions No. 8 Mervyn Davies said in Peter Jackson’s book, the Lions of Wales.

Born in Cefneithin, north-west of Swansea, in 1945, John first played first-class rugby for Llanelli before moving to Cardiff in 1967, where he notably partnered legendary scrum-half Gareth Edwards.

John made his debut for Wales in a 14-11 defeat by Australia in 1966 and went on to win 25 caps, playing alongside scrum-half Edwards in all but two of his internationals. He was first selected for the Lions on their 1968 tour of South Africa, but it was a short-lived experience as he broke a collarbone early in the first Test against the Springboks.

John rebounded a year later in a Welsh team boasting debutants J.P.R. Williams and Mervyn Davies and which won the 1969 Five Nations Championship.

Wales shared the tournament with France a year later before sealing their first Grand Slam since 1952. Players in that 1971 Championship-winning side, still feted as one of the best ever fielded by Wales, became household names.

Then came the famed Lions tour to New Zealand, when John played in 17 of the 26 tour matches and cemented his fame as the “conductor of the orchestra”. His pinpoint kicking was vital as the Lions notched up a 9-3 victory over the All Blacks in the first Test. New Zealand claimed a 22-12 win in the second before the Lions won the third 13-3.

A 14-all draw in the fourth and final Test sealed a Series win for the tourists. John was hailed by New Zealand media as “The King”.