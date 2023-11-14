Thousands line Manchester streets to bid final farewell to Bobby Charlton

MANCHESTER – Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Monday to pay their final respects to Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton, with Alex Ferguson and Prince William among the mourners.

The 1966 World Cup winner, widely regarded as one of England’s greatest players, died on Oct 21 at the age of 86 after a fall at his care home.

Crowds clapped warmly and held banners as the funeral cortege drove past United’s Old Trafford ground on its way to a private funeral service at Manchester Cathedral to celebrate Charlton’s life.

The hearse passed the famous “United Trinity” statue immortalising Charlton, Denis Law and George Best as members of the club’s Under-18 and U-21 squads formed a guard of honour.

High on the glass wall of the East Stand were two huge black and white photographs, one of Charlton in his playing days and the other showing him as an elder statesman, flanking the words “Sir Bobby Charlton, 1937-2023. Forever Loved”.

“Arguably we are talking about the greatest English footballer we have ever had,” former United captain Steve Bruce told Sky Sports. “Then of course, he had class as a man too.”

Around 1,000 guests including former United manager Ferguson, England boss Gareth Southgate and Prince William, the Football Association president, arrived for the service, along with current and former players.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were among the current United players to attend the service, with many absent due to international duties. Manager Erik ten Hag was not able to attend due to a commitment in the Netherlands.

The England team’s arrival at their training base at St George’s Park was delayed on Monday to allow Southgate, Maguire and others to attend.

Former United captain Bryan Robson, speaking before the service, told the BBC: “For a player to win the World Cup, win the Champions League and have such a long and successful career, you’ve got to be a fantastic player to be able to achieve that.

“But Sir Bob wasn’t just a great player, he was a great person and had time for everybody.”

Former teammate Alex Stepney said Charlton remained humble despite his success.

“It was about winning and that was what Bobby Charlton was all about,” he said. “A humble guy, a great family man. It never went to his head.”

Former United chief executive officer David Gill gave a eulogy during the service, describing Charlton as a “legend, an icon and a very dear and loyal, much-loved colleague and friend”.

“Football is a tribal sport but Bobby was universally admired,” he said.

The funeral ended with the chiming of bells as Charlton’s coffin, covered in white flowers, was carried out by pallbearers.

Ferguson described Charlton, who played a key part in his appointment as manager at Old Trafford, as a “tower of strength” during his trophy-laden 26-year spell as manager.