Badminton: Singapore's Thomas Cup hopes end with 3-2 loss to South Korea

SINGAPORE - The national men's shuttlers can hold their head high after another defiant display against illustrious opponents at the Thomas Cup - despite losing 3-2 to South Korea on Monday (May 9).

On Sunday, Singapore were beaten 4-1 by Indonesia, who defeated hosts Thailand 4-1 in Monday's other Group A match-up to progress to the quarter-finals alongside the Koreans at the expense of Singapore and Thailand, who play each other in a dead rubber on Wednesday.

Once again, Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew led the way and got the Republic off to a winning start in the first singles by easily beating 31st-ranked Heo Kwang-hee 21-14, 21-12 in 32 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Loh said: "Such high-level matches will definitely help with our preparations for the (May 16-22) SEA Games badminton competition. We want to bring such form and fighting qualities to Vietnam.

"Personally, I'm feeling good about my consistency and focus in these past two matches. I hope I can maintain this performance level and build on my consistency. The next match against Thailand will be important to see if I'm getting more consistent or not."

Competing in only their third Thomas Cup, Singapore fought valiantly against their rivals on Monday, as a more keenly contested first doubles match saw world No. 56 Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee take the opening game against 97th-ranked Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae.

In an exhilarating contest played at a very high tempo, both pairs fought tooth and nail as the crowd marvelled at their smashes, drop shots and behind-the-back saves.

Seo then stepped up with his composure and experience from having reached the top 10 in the men's and mixed doubles to help the pair bounce back and win 15-21, 21-17, 21-19 in 64 minutes.