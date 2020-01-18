Badminton: Defending champ Antonsen through to Indonesia Masters final

JAKARTA - Defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark advanced to the Indonesia Masters final after beating Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-9, 21-14 on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Dane will meet hometown favourite and 2018 champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Sunday's showdown at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Ginting advanced after battling for 44 minutes to beat another Dane, Viktor Axelsen, 22-20, 21-11 in the other semi-final.

In the women's singles, former world champion Carolina Marin from Spain swatted aside sixth seed He Bingjiao of China 21-11, 21-19 victory to set up a final clash against Ratchanok Intanon.

The tournament will not feature badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota after the Japanese was injured in a car crash that killed his driver and left him with minor injuries after the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday morning.