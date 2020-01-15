Badminton: Japanese star Kento Momota discharged, flying back to Tokyo after road accident

SEPANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Japan's world No. 1 men's singles shuttler Kento Momota has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Wednesday (Jan 15) to catch his flight back to Tokyo at 9.40am.

The 25-year-old and his heavily-escorted entourage were seen arriving at the KLIA departure hall entrance in a black SUV at 8.15am before being transported in a buggy to a special room.

Momota had earlier checked into the Sama-Sama Hotel after he was discharged from the Putrajaya Hospital.

He was supposed to have returned to Japan in the early hours of Monday morning after clinching the Malaysia Masters men's singles title.

However, the van he was travelling in met with an accident on the Maju Expressway as they headed for the KLIA.

He was taken to the Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

Also with Momota in the van were Japan national team assistant coach Yu Hirayama and physiologist Arkifuki Morimoto.

They were also hurt in the road accident that killed their driver N. Bavan.

Momota suffered multiple lacerations to his face and a nasal bone fracture, the Badminton World Federation said.

He is expected to be one of Japan's biggest hopes for gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.