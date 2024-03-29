Atlanta Hawks hold off Boston Celtics in NBA overtime thriller

LOS ANGELES – Dejounte Murray drilled the go-ahead jumper in the final second of overtime as the Atlanta Hawks “showed up” in a 123-122 victory over Boston on March 28, their second win over the National Basketball Association (NBA)-best Celtics in four days.

Said Murray: “I’m just built for those moments. I’m a confident guy.”

He scored all 11 of the Hawks points in overtime, posting a career-high of 44 to help the Hawks maintain their push for an Eastern Conference play-in berth.

The Celtics, with a league-best record of 57-16, are already assured of top seed in the East, but they’ve dropped two games this week in Atlanta, where the Hawks erased a 30-point deficit to triumph on March 25.

The rematch was a tense back-and-forth battle that featured 41 lead changes – neither team leading by more than eight points.

Boston star Jaylen Brown’s pull-up jumper put the Celtics up 122-121 with 6.6 seconds left in overtime.

Murray responded with his basket over Jrue Holiday.

“That’s the best team in the league – we competed,” Murray said of a Hawks team coming off a 120-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 27. “We didn’t use being tired, a back-to-back, as an excuse.

“We came out and competed, and these are games I want to be a part of.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who won their fourth straight game.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and 13 rebounds but missed a potential game-winning three-pointer in the final second of regulation.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points and Brown finished with 18.

But the hustling Hawks out-rebounded the Celtics 53-43 and had 28 second-chance points to Boston’s 11.

“We’re fighting for a play-in/play-off spot,” Murray said of the Hawks team currently holding down 10th place – and the final play-in spot. “We all showed up.”