Phoenix Suns eclipse Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets silence Oklahoma City Thunder

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 104-97 victory over reigning National Basketball Association champions the Denver Nuggets on March 27 to keep things close at the top of the Western Conference.

The Suns made 16 three-pointers and never trailed after the first quarter in Denver.

Durant said it wasn’t a matter of making a statement, but of paying attention to detail in a demanding final play-off push.

“I don’t know if you’re trying to show anybody anything,” Durant said. “I think (we’re) just trying to keep getting better... we’re just trying to play good ball.”

Suns coach Frank Vogel added: “We know what’s at stake. We know how many games we have left. We know what the schedule looks like.

“We still say we remain confident against anybody on the schedule, as illustrated by coming in and beating the champs in their building. So next game up. The competition is fierce.”

Denver’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, playing with a sore back and hip, scored 22 points with nine rebounds and 10 assists.

But the Nuggets clearly felt the absence of point guard Jamal Murray, who missed a third straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Said coach Michael Malone: “I think our guys definitely played hard. Could we have played better? Of course. And could we have made more shots? That definitely would have helped the outcome.”

It was just his team’s third defeat in their 18 games since the All-Star break, but left them just half a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves atop the West.

The Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 106-91, but the short-handed Thunder fell to the red-hot Houston Rockets – who pushed their winning streak to 10 games with a 132-126 overtime triumph in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was sidelined with a right quadriceps contusion.

Josh Giddey carried the load in his absence, scoring 31 points. But Houston’s Jalen Green led all scorers with 37 points and the Rockets outscored the Thunder 20-14 in overtime to seal the win.