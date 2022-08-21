Athletics: Pole vault king Duplantis rules supreme, as Bol grabs third Euro gold

MUNICH, GERMANY (AFP) - World and Olympic pole vault champion Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis retained his European title in comprehensive fashion in Munich on Saturday (Aug 20), while the irrepressible Femke Bol sealed a third gold of the championships.

Duplantis, fresh from breaking his own world record in Eugene as he clinched world gold with 6.21 metres last month, set a championship record of 6.06m at the Olympic Stadium.

Germany's Bo Kanda Lita Baehre claimed silver with a best of 5.85m, while Norway's Pal Haugen Lillefosse took bronze (5.75).

Coming into the continental showpiece, Duplantis was on an 18-competition winning streak and was once again a class apart from a field that struggled throughout in cool, damp conditions.

There was Dutch delight in the women's 4x400m relay, Bol producing an outstanding anchor leg to overtake Britain's Nicole Yeargin and Belgian Camille Laus to seal victory and a third gold.

In arguably the most packed schedule of any athlete in Munich, Bol had already sealed an audacious double by winning the 400m flat and her favoured 400m hurdles.

Bol, 22, took hold of the relay baton in third place on the fourth and final leg, biding her time before smoothly moving into the second lane and motoring away from her rivals.

"It was such an amazing race," said Bol. "I really love to run with my girls and against other runners.

"This championship feels special to me."

The Dutch quartet also featuring Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver and Lisanne De Witte timed 3min 20.87sec for victory.

There was silver for Poland and bronze for Britain, whose male quartet took gold in the men's 4x400m relay.

Hodgkinson delivers

Individual 400m gold medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith ran a strong opening leg for Britain and the inexperienced pair of Charlie Dobson and Lewis Davey held their own.

It was left to 400m bronze medallist Alex Haydock-Wilson to hold off rivals on the anchor leg as Britain won in 2:59.35. Belgium took silver and France bronze.