Athletics: Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double, as Thiam dominates

MUNICH, GERMANY (AFP) - Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday (Aug18) as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style.

In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.

But there was no such luck for two-time world long jump champion and Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihambo and her German teammate Mateusz Przybylko in the men's high jump.

After heavy rain had seen the evening session delayed by 20 minutes, Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of finishing second to Britain's Jake Wightman in the 1,500m in last month's world championships in Oregon.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who dominated the 5,000m here on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m, clocking a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.

Britain's Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain's Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.

"I wanted to have a fast race and I wanted to win," Ingebrigtsen said.

"I am very glad I managed this double and the championships record is a nice bonus."

'In the clouds'

Thiam went into the final 800m in total control of the multi-discipline event and duly completed the two laps to seal a comprehensive victory.

It meant the 27-year-old Belgian became a two-time champion on the Olympic, world and European stage. "It's amazing," beamed Thiam. "I'm living in the clouds."

She had registered 13.34sec in the 100m hurdles, 1.98m in the high jump, 14.95m in the shot put and 24.64sec in the 200m on the first day of action on Wednesday.

Thursday saw her go out to a disappointing 6.08m in the long jump before 48.89m in the javelin and 2:17.95 in the 800m for a total of 6,628 points.