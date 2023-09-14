Asian Games profile: Taking a leap of faith

How have you changed since making your Youth Olympic Games (YOG) debut in 2014?

The YOG as my first senior competition really lit a spark in me to continue pursuing all these major Games because I found that I really enjoyed competing.

As a gymnast then, it was more coaches and my parents pushing me to keep coming to training and do all this.

But over the years, I’ve found more personal motivation to continue and realised how much I actually love the sport.

You’re now the captain of the women’s team. Was it a role that came naturally to you?

Over the years I’ve learned how to be a captain rather than always having natural abilities to be one because I can be quite introverted and a bit more quiet during training.

But I’ve learned that to be a good captain you have to create a culture of helping each other out within the team and being the first one to do it.

There was a period of time when you thought you were done with gymnastics. What kept you going in the sport?

I didn’t qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games by a little bit so every time someone had mentioned the next Games in Birmingham, I was always like, ‘It’s none of my business’. When I was 15 or 16, I was probably planning on stopping at about 20 anyway.

I did stop in 2020 for a bit, but that was because I got injured. But I did find myself missing training and competing, and I wanted to leave without regrets and on my own terms.

What is the worst injury you’ve had?

The first one was after the YOG in 2014. I broke my ankle, and quite badly, so I had to go for surgery. It was a good two months before I could start walking again.

My mentally most straining injury was my 2019 injury (partially torn ligament in the left foot) right before the SEA games.

I was training really hard before that and then for it to all crash down, mentally, it took a very big toll on me. At that point, I felt a bit of burnout and overtrained. So, although the physical pain might not have been as bad or as serious as my ankle injury, that was one of the toughest injuries to go through.

Do you ever have fear about carrying out certain skills or doing certain routines?

A lot of gym is actually very scary and it only looks effortless if you can make it look effortless, which is ultimately the point of a good routine.

Quite often we see gymnasts get mental blocks – you really want to do the skill, but sometimes there’s just that fear that you cannot bring yourself to do it.

For me, some skills are also scary because of injuries and past injuries that I’ve gotten.

Can you take us through your single hardest day of practice?

When we talk about the single hardest practice, it’s usually when you’re tired, or something hurts a little bit, but you can still push through so you’re trying to push through all this pain and you’re still trying to do the best that you can to get good routines and good use out of the training.