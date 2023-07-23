Ariarne Titmus shatters mark to beat Katie Ledecky and win 400m free gold at world swimming c’ships

FUKUOKA – Tokyo Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia smashed the women’s 400m freestyle world record, as she blazed to victory in a battle royale for the title on the opening day of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old eclipsed the mark set by Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh at her national trials earlier in 2023, finishing in 3min 55.38sec, a staggering 3.35 seconds ahead of silver medallist and 2022 champion Katie Ledecky, to regain her record.

The clash between the trio had already generated “race of the century” hype, 20 years after Ian Thorpe beat Pieter van den Hoogenband and Michael Phelps at the 2004 Athens Olympics and it was Titmus who laid down a marker for the 2024 Paris Games.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather edged out McIntosh to grab the bronze, finishing 4.21 seconds behind Titmus.

Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee was 24th among 41 swimmers in the heats in 4:13.10.

Earlier, Australia’s Sam Short won the men’s 400m freestyle race a year after his compatriot Elijah Winnington prevailed.

The 19-year-old crossed the line in 3:40.68 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia by 0.02 of a second while Germany’s Lukas Martens was 1.52 seconds behind the winner to take the bronze medal.

Winnington, who bagged the title in Budapest in 2022, was seventh out of eight competitors.

Singapore’s Glen Lim was 31st out of 55 swimmers in the heats in 3:54.42.

Later, France’s Leon Marchand smashed American legend Michael Phelps’s last world record, winning the men’s 400m individual medley.

He clocked 4:02.50 – more than a second faster – to finish ahead of American Carson Foster in 4:06.56 and Japan’s Daiya Seto in 4:09.41.

Marchand is set to be one of the faces of the Paris Olympics and he warned that “the best is yet to come”.

“It was insane,” the 21-year-old said. “That was one of the most painful things I did. That was amazing to do it here. The time is crazy.”

Phelps’s 4:03.84 had stood since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the longest-held world record in swimming.

Second-placed Foster said it was “pretty cool” to watch Marchand break it.

“Obviously the goal is always to win and Leon is a great competitor,” he said.

“Being the closest person to history was pretty cool, getting a front-row seat to that.”

Marchand, who is coached by Phelps’s former mentor Bob Bowman, swam the second-fastest 400 IM in Budapest, coming home in 4:04.28.

The Frenchman insisted on Saturday that breaking the record was just “a step in my journey”.

Australia also broke the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay world record, coming home in 3:27.96 to take gold ahead of the United States (3:31.93) and China (3:32.40). REUTERS, AFP