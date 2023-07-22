Australian Cassiel Rousseau wins men’s 10m platform to deny China diving clean sweep at world meet

FUKUOKA – Australia’s Cassiel Rousseau denied China a diving clean sweep at the aquatics world championships in Japan on Saturday, when he claimed a dramatic gold in the competition’s final event.

China had clinched all 12 diving events earlier going into the men’s 10m platform but Rousseau had the last laugh, winning the event with a score of 520.85.

China’s Lian Junjie was second on 512.35, ahead of compatriot Yang Hao on 504.00.

Rousseau, who won 10m platform gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, claimed his first world championships medal.

Rousseau was fourth at the 2022 world championships in Budapest and pulled ahead after the fifth dive when previous leader Lian’s poor execution of 207B – back 3.5 somersaults pike – earned only 70.20 points.

Before the final round, Rousseau had built a lead of 1.05 points over second-placed Kyle Kothari of Britain. Lian was third 8.50 points adrift.

In the final round, Rousseau and Lian, who uncorked the same dive, both earned 98.05 points, which was enough for Rousseau to seal victory. Kothari dropped to fifth after he faltered in his last dive.