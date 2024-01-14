S. Korean star An Se-young shrugs off knee problems to win badminton’s Malaysia Open

SINGAPORE – Persistent knee issues had threatened to thwart world No. 1 An Se-young’s Malaysia Open campaign all week, but she shrugged that off, going all the way to win the title and start her 2024 season on a victorious note.

The 21-year-old, who said she was only at 70 per cent, defeated Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying 10-21, 21-10, 21-18 in the Jan 14 final to earn US$91,000 (S$120,000) in prize money.

An, who had lost to Tai in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in December, also became the first South Korean to win the women’s singles of the Super 1000 competition.

The full house at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur responded with raucous cheers as An, who had beaten the likes of China’s Zhang Yiman and Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min en route to the final, celebrated her win with double fist pumps.

“It is a good start for the year towards the Olympic Games,” said An, whose right knee was heavily strapped after hurting it at the Asian Games last October.

“The injury is still bothering me since. I’m only 70 per cent recovered, so I will focus to get back fully fit, and will decide on the next tournaments after discussing with coaches.”

Asked for her thoughts on being tipped to win Paris 2024, An, who clinched 11 titles last season, said: “I am very grateful and thankful to be considered as favourite to win the Olympics, but in such a big tournament, it’s very difficult... Just want to focus on myself first.”

Four-time champion Tai, who earned US$44,200 as runner-up, could have played the competition for the last time, as 2024 is set to be her swansong season.

The 29-year-old said: “I always enjoying playing in Malaysia, because I love the support from the fans here. Even earlier, they were cheering for me to fight till the last point when I was behind. This might be my last tournament in Malaysia.

“Se-young is definitely the player to beat not only in Olympics but in all tournaments. My main concern now is to stay healthy and fit for the Olympics.”

In the men’s singles, Danish world No. 9 Anders Antonsen won his first Super 1000 tournament after a 21-14, 21-13 victory over China’s third-ranked Shi Yuqi, who had defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals.

An elated Antonsen, who celebrated by throwing his shirt into the crowd, described the victory as the biggest moment of his life.

“It feels amazing, kind of like shocked. The first game today was really good. But the second game was full of nerves, not the best second game, I was in bad shape,” said the 26-year-old.

But Shi conceded that Antonsen was the better player, adding: “He was better prepared than me. He also had greater skills and tactics.”