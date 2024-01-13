Singaporeans Terry Hee and Jessica Tan’s fairytale run ends in Malaysia Open badminton semi-finals

SINGAPORE – There were a couple of sighs from mixed doubles pair Jessica Tan and Terry Hee during the post-match interview as their fairytale start to 2024 ended when they fell short in the semi-final of the Malaysia Open on Jan 13.

South Korea’s seventh-ranked Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun proved too strong for the duo as they were beaten 21-16, 21-16 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The world No. 22 Singaporeans had eliminated higher-ranked opponents en-route to the semi-finals; beating Chinese Taipei’s 12th-ranked Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin in the first round, Thailand’s 20th-ranked Jomkoh Supak and Paewsampran Supissara in the round of 16 and world No. 6 Thais Puavaranukroh Dechapol and Taerattanachai Sapsiree in the quarter-finals.

Kim and Jeong were no slouches themselves, having beaten China’s top-ranked Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong for their last-four spot. They next face world No. 2s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the final, after the Japanese beat China’s fifth-ranked Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-15, 12-21, 21-15 in the other last-four clash.

Despite their loss, Hee and Tan, who are married, will take home US$18,200 (S$24,255) and 9,000 BWF points in their bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Tan, 30, hopes that they can build on their semi-final result for future tournaments but felt that although they had a game plan coming into the match, “a lack of discipline” was their undoing on Jan 13.

She added: “We hope to put our results here at the Malaysia Open behind us, next week is a new week and it is a new tournament and we don’t want to let our results define us. We just hope to take whatever positives that we have gained throughout the tournament and continue to improve and work on that.”

Hee echoed her sentiments and said: “Of course, we hope to continue this momentum, but we will take one match at a time and keep working hard.

“We are pleased with our performance at this tournament, but for this match, maybe we were a little too nervous and did not perform at our best.”

The duos have only faced each other once before, at the 2022 Korea Open where the home team prevailed 21-19, 18-21, 12-21.

Hee and Tan had started strongly in their maiden Super 1000 semi-final, taking an early 5-2 lead, but several mistakes allowed their opponents to regroup and pull away at 16-11. They won five of the next six points to reduce the deficit to 17-16 but could not complete the fightback as the Koreans claimed the last four points to take the first game.

The Singaporeans were on the back foot from the outset in the second game, losing the first four points inside two minutes to trail 4-0. But aided by Hee’s aggressive and pinpoint smashes, they drew level at 9-9. The Koreans again raised their level and pulled clear at 19-13 before sealing the victory.

Hee said: “When there are opportunities to smash and score points, of course I will try to take them, but these chances rarely came today. That’s the difference between us and these top players, unforced errors that cost us the game.”