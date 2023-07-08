Amateur Shannon Tan wins inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters

SINGAPORE – As Shannon Tan walked off the 18th green at Laguna National on Saturday, she was greeted by a shower of water from her friends and family.

Tan had just sunk a 10-foot birdie putt to shoot a stunning six-under 66 to finish the Singapore Ladies Masters at 10-under 206. The 19-year-old Singaporean, who is still an amateur, was leading the US$100,000 (S$135,200) China Ladies Professional Golf Tour tournament.

Only Ji Yuai, who had one hole to play, could catch her. And when the Chinese missed her own birdie attempt, settling for a 67 and 207 total, Tan had achieved the unthinkable.

She had just finished first in the 132-strong field filled mostly with battle-hardened pros, claiming the biggest victory of her career. She is the first Singaporean to win on the CLPGA.

Tan, who had flown in from the United States, where she studies at Texas Tech University, to compete in this tournament, did not watch Ji’s decisive putt and was in disbelief.

“Have I really won yet? What if the live leaderboard made a mistake? But if I really won then I would say this is really special,” she told The Straits Times.

“It just hasn’t really sunk in yet. I didn’t know I had to make the birdie putt on the 18th (to win) and I just approached it like any other normal putt.”