Singapore’s Shannon Tan joint second after opening round of Singapore Ladies Masters

SINGAPORE – Even as she came up against the China Ladies Professional Golf Association’s (CLPGA) best players, Shannon Tan remained a picture of calm during Thursday’s opening round of the Singapore Ladies Masters.

Unfazed by her competitors, the Texas Tech University undergraduate registered a four-under 68 at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club to end the day joint-second alongside Japan’s Ayaka Suzuki, China’s Cai Danlin, and Thais Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong and Kultida Pramphun.

China’s Sui Xiang, a two-time winner on the Tour, led the 129-golfer field with a flawless 66.

Tan, who did not pay any attention to the leaderboard throughout her round, felt there were some things she could have done better over the 18 holes but was not unduly worried.

She said: “Honestly I wasn’t playing my best round today but I felt like I stuck to my gameplan. I missed it at the right spots I could (afford to) miss at, and it was up and down from there even though I wasn’t at my best.”

The amateur, 19, began the first day of the US$100,000 (S$135,000) tournament with three birdies in the opening eight holes before bogeying the par-four ninth but bounced back with two birdies on the back nine.

Tan felt her ball striking could have been better as she hit 13 greens instead of her usual 15 or 16, but she was pleased with her putting.

While the teenager had expressed her desire to win the competition at the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, she refused to get ahead of herself despite her first-round performance.

She said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a bad score, I’d say it was fine but I’m hoping the next few days I can play to what I think I can.”

Having competed in several professional tournaments, including the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series in February, has aided Tan’s confidence.

She said: “I’m definitely more comfortable now after a few experiences in the past. It’s also on home ground and I’ve had a couple of friends who came out to support so that was really nice.”

A handful of the Republic’s six other representatives at the three-day event fared decently, with local professional Koh Sock Hwee carding a 71 to finish tied-12th while amateur Jaymie Ng’s even-par 72 placed her tied-23rd.