All Blacks head to Rugby World Cup without champions' aura

WELLINGTON – New Zealand are heading to France with their most-capped Rugby World Cup squad ever but with championship credentials up in the air, after a roller-coaster of form under coach Ian Foster.

The All Blacks enter the Sept 8-Oct 28 tournament after a 35-7 thrashing by world champions South Africa in late August, their worst defeat in 102 years of tests and a major reality check after four straight wins.

Drawn with hosts France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia, they can expect to canter out of Pool A – but their path to the decider is treacherous.

Unless Scotland tear up the form book in Pool B, they will meet South Africa again in the quarter-finals or world No. 1 Ireland, who have had the New Zealanders’ measure in recent years.

Having built an all-conquering aura through back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2011-2015, the All Blacks find themselves merely one of a number of strong contenders, unfamiliar territory for many of their fans.

But Foster was confident when asked if he thinks New Zealand can win the World Cup.

“I do. It’s a well-tested group that’s gone through a lot of adversity, stayed tight and found solutions,” he said.

His optimism was fuelled by an 11-match unbeaten run, dating back to August 2022, until their chastening loss to South Africa at Twickenham. But stopped at the semi-finals in Japan four years ago, the All Blacks’ regeneration under Foster has not entirely gone to script.

Though 17 of their squad are playing their first World Cup, some are carrying the country’s hopes of a fourth title on ageing shoulders, likehooker Dane Coles, 36, and warhorse locks Brodie Retallick, 32, and Sam Whitelock, 34.

With a combined 1,493 test caps, this is the All Blacks’ most-experience World Cup squad in history.

Foster has already been ruled out of another tilt at rejuvenating the squad, with Scott Robertson to replace him after the World Cup, a decision made in March and against the incumbent’s wishes.

That he was allowed a last hurrah in France still grates with some home fans who would have preferred him packed off in 2022 after the first home series defeat by Ireland and their first home loss to Argentina.

Instead, the axe fell on Foster’s assistants, with Jason Ryan coming in to fix the forwards and former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to help with the attack.

The rejigged setup has brought a marked improvement in the set-pieces and a more accurate kicking game, enabling a return to the team’s attacking DNA.

Consistency of selections has also helped.