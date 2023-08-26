All Blacks’ Ian Foster takes positives from record loss to Springboks

LONDON – New Zealand coach Ian Foster is optimistic despite his side’s record 35-7 loss to South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at Twickenham on Friday, as the All Blacks also sweat on the fitness of prop Tyrel Lomax.

The Springboks ran in five tries to one and were dominant in all facets of the game, especially up front with their powerful forwards, a worry for Foster as his team look ahead to the World Cup opener against hosts France in Paris on Sept 8.

It was the biggest loss in New Zealand’s history, surpassing the 28-7 defeat by Australia in 1999. In the aftermath, New Zealand media blasted the team as being “panicky and rattled”.

“You couldn’t help but be impressed with what they (South Africa) did, they really got stuck into us tonight,” Foster said.

“Their physicality and their set-piece was superb and they had a massive game at scrum and line-out time. That was a big difference.

“Both teams put a lot into the game, it was a great spectacle. Two weeks out from a World Cup it is going to prepare both of us really well. It was a massive performance from South Africa and they deserve credit for it.”

Lomax left the contest early in the first half with a deep cut to his leg and Foster said there was some concern over it.

“Quite a nasty cut. It is very significant and so we’ll have to wait and see and cross our fingers on that,” he added.

Despite the scoreline, Foster believed the game would be beneficial to his side as they head to France.

“We lost the cohesion when we were put under pressure, but I thought our defence in the first 20 minutes was outstanding and if we had more discipline in key areas we could have counter-punched,” he assessed.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, warned that the “hard work starts now” even after the reigning champions’ morale-boosting victory.

The Springboks start their World Cup title defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sept 10.

Kolisi, who returned to action following a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament in April during last weekend’s 52-16 rout of Wales, was delighted by the support his side received from a capacity crowd of nearly 82,000 at English rugby’s headquarters.

“To see so many beautiful South Africans here, I can’t tell you how proud I am,” he said.

“Proud of the boys, but we know the hard work starts now. We have to go and defend the World Cup in France.” REUTERS, AFP