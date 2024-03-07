After years of struggling with her health, South Korean golfer Bang Shin-sil back to her best

SINGAPORE – South Korean golfer Bang Shin-sil is looking to put a difficult few years behind her as she fired a flawless seven-under 65 to take the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open on March 7.

While she claimed two wins along with seven more top-10 finishes in her rookie season of the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) in 2023, things had not been all smooth sailing for Bang.

The 19-year-old was still dealing with the effects of hyperthyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone, which she had been diagnosed with in 2021.

The world No. 52 golfer said: “In the past, it was quite tough because of the sickness, but I’ve fully recovered and I’m in very good condition.

“I tried not to have too many negative thoughts, I kept thinking that I was going to recover soon and these thoughts really helped a lot when it came to recovery so it put my mind at ease.”

While her hyperthyroidism had mainly been cured, she had to deal with the effects of the health condition.

It affected her ability to do physical training for some time. This was particularly difficult over the summer months as Bang continued competing weekly and she lost 5kg in the second half of 2023.

She tried to eat and rest as much as possible while maintaining a positive mindset.

After claiming her maiden win in May, she missed five cuts in the next 15 tournaments before bagging her second title at the 2023 Dongbu Construction Koreit Championship in October.

But at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines Course, Bang, who teed off from the 10th hole, started strongly, posting five birdies on her outward nine.

She then closed out the round with two more birdies on holes No. 7 and 9, just as the lightning warning signal sounded, bringing play to a stop for over two hours.

Bang said: “The weather wasn’t as hot as I expected it to be, so generally the shots and play itself went smoother than I expected it to be.

“There weren’t any shots that didn’t go very well. Generally, the way I played was pretty good today.”

She finished a stroke ahead of compatriot Kim Jae-hee, whose late charge was halted by inclement weather. Kim rattled five consecutive birdies from No. 11 to 15 to reach six-under. She was in the midst of playing her final hole, No. 18, when play was suspended at around 7pm.

She was among 54 players who will return on March 8 to complete their first round.

Fellow South Koreans Seo Yeun-jung, Kim Min-ju and Lee Je-yeong teed off earlier and posted matching 67s to share joint-third.

Despite getting off to a shaky start with a bogey, Lee Je-yeong, who is searching for her first win on the KLPGA, quickly recovered quickly to register six birdies..